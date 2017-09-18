how to convert long to string?
Yohana Parmi:
hi Reza,
Did you try this :)
Hi dear Yohana Parmi :)
Thank you very much .
It works without warning now .
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Hi
How can I convert long type value to string?
I tried with IntegerTo String and got same warning.
Also I checked this page but there is no LongToString or something with "Long" word.