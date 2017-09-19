Why you not buy a ready made experts from the market?! Who is better? - page 2
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ehehe , no problem , we both love coding ;)
A successful trader doesn't want to sell anything in the Market.
An expert in programming can't sell anything successful in the Market.
That doesn't exist, or is very rare, and you will probably never meet him/her.
Everyone can try or learn to trade, to code, or anything else. You can even start to become good, in several domains.
But becoming a highly qualified and experimented "something" takes years of learning and practice, or even dozens of years. And the skills to become a high level trader or a high level coder are so different, that it's very unlikely to find them on the same person.
And if I was at the same level in trading as in coding, you can be sure I will not waste my time here
Of course, all is relative, what is "successful", what is "highly qualified and experimented", etc... so no need to start arguing, I don't care, except if you add something really useful, which I rarely see here.Pleaaase prove me I am wrong, I would be soooo grateful.
can't agree with you more