Attempting to improve my programming skills. - page 2
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As per usual we would disagree on that. :) I think it's (by orders of magnitude) more easy to understand how objects work than to trying to decipher a bunch of spaghetti that was written to circumvent the original language's restrictions. That's not a malicious comment directed at the author, since it's true of any old mql that uses multi-dimensional arrays instead of objects. It's just bad design by today's standards and should not be encouraged as a learning platform.As far as learning resources go, I had much better results by learning from C++ tutorials than MQL tutorials. Based on how much time I wasted and how long it took me to progress to the point where I am, if I had to do it over again I would've ditched the MQL tutorials and jumped straight into learning C++ first, and then later dive into the MQL docs and MQL5 codebase examples.
No apology required. I posted the code as an example. Feel free to use anything there. But a lot of things have changed since 2011
No apology required. I posted the code as an example. Feel free to use anything there. But a lot of things have changed since 2011
Hello again,
I am probably going to get blasted... But after reading #5. I have decided to look just a little bit into "Defining Class Methods" just out of curious.
Just some words of advice - If you truly want to learn to code properly, then don't jump around and skip learning the basics of coding/programming. You will only get confused and frustrated!
Do it properly! Do it systematically! Start small and gently let your knowledge and skill grow with each step.
Read the books I mentioned or any other book that is appropriate. They are not expensive (especially in eBook form) and will provide you with much better foundations than this ad-hoc method you are currently trying.
Coding requires structure and discipline, so start applying that in your studies. Read the books and carry out the exercises in them!
Just some words of advice - If you truly want to learn to code properly, then don't jump around and skip learning the basics of coding/programming. You will only get confused and frustrated!
Do it properly! Do it systematically! Start small and gently let your knowledge and skill grow with each step.
Read the books I mentioned or any other book that is appropriate. They are not expensive (especially in eBook form) and will provide you with much better foundations than this ad-hoc method you are currently trying.
Coding requires structure and discipline, so start applying that in your studies. Read the books and carry out the exercises in them!
Hello Fernando,
Thank you for your helpful and informative replies.
This is the way I start learning. You can call it idiot programming practice. I learn by mistakes... You have to understand that people learn in different ways to achieve similar, or to obtain coding outcomes.
Regardless of the outcome, at least I try to figure out problems that my code creates.
:Sorry about grammar and spelling.