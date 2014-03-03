I want to know MT5 network

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Dear guys

I want to know how to read MT5 connection network. How we know is our connection strong or not.

 

Above Image show from computer MT5 :  5054 / 739 kb.    what is the meaning  5054 and 739.

 

Some computer : what is the above connection show. is my connection low...

 

 

Above picture form my VPS: here u see only  16/1 Kb  but show connection signal strong...

 

I am little bit confuse...

 

Is anyone know about it.. 

 
As I understand - this is indicator of the server connection, amount of incoming and outgoing traffic - read here
 
newdigital:
As I understand - this is indicator of the server connection, amount of incoming and outgoing traffic - read here
More precisely here : https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/interface
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