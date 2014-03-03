I want to know MT5 network
newdigital:More precisely here : https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/interface
As I understand - this is indicator of the server connection, amount of incoming and outgoing traffic - read here
As I understand - this is indicator of the server connection, amount of incoming and outgoing traffic - read here
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Dear guys
I want to know how to read MT5 connection network. How we know is our connection strong or not.
Above Image show from computer MT5 : 5054 / 739 kb. what is the meaning 5054 and 739.
Some computer : what is the above connection show. is my connection low...
Above picture form my VPS: here u see only 16/1 Kb but show connection signal strong...
I am little bit confuse...
Is anyone know about it..