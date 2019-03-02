Delayed drawing and chart updating with MT5/MQL5 - page 4
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The Class definition is CBidAsk : public CWndBmd : public CWnd : public CVObject : public CObject : public CStruct
Embedded objects:
The m_Canvas object is CCanvasExt : public CCanvas : public CObject : public CStruct
The m_symbol object is CSymbolInfoExt : pubic CSymbol : public CObject : public CStruct
Example of output/result:
Source of OnRedraw()
It starts with a time-measurement which ensures, that the update will not be executed more often than the human eye can recognize (20fps). Afterwards some light shading is applied with another function which uses a "bit" of math too ;)
The class does not execute a ChartRedraw() - it just sets a flag that the chart needs to be redrawn.
If you say it.
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I am trying to help. What can I do with your previous post ? nothing...
I also tried your code with MathMod() and didn't get an answer ?
You asked for some sample source code and I posted it?! If you take a look at the class definition, you see that its impossible to post all the code which is executed during a drawing process cause it´s nested too deep. I cannot post something that you can compile just like that.
About MathMod ... this is just an example. You can increase the loop count and use anything else to make your own tests.
You asked for some sample source code and I posted it?! If you take a look at the class definition, you see that its impossible to post all the code which is executed during a drawing process cause it´s nested too deep. I cannot post something that you can compile just like that.
About MathMod ... this is just an example. You can increase the loop count and use anything else to make your own tests.
If you can't even post a working example, I can't help.
I really hope you will find solution(s).
If you can't even post a working example, I can't help.
I really hope you will find solution(s).
I will somehow as always. Thank you.
There is a solution for this.
First you must disable auto scroll. Then you will get a tiny grey triangle at the bottom of the chart. Move this triangle to the bar you want to use as the "lock".
Now when you zoom, it will stay in place, on the selected bar. When you change timeframe, it is reset though.
You can also use "home" and "end" buttons to navigate to first and last bar of the chart.
Hope this helps!