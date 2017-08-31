Indicator visibility
krzho:
It is possible to read (using code in mql4), on which timeframe indicator is visible, like it's showed in Indicator's parameters window?:
Can:
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_PERIOD_M1|OBJ_PERIOD_M5|OBJ_PERIOD_M15|OBJ_PERIOD_M30|OBJ_PERIOD_H1|OBJ_PERIOD_H4);
Alexander Voronkov:
Can:
Thank's for your answer, but I'm asking about INDICATOR visibility, not OBJECT like line. How to get INDICATOR's timeframes visibility using mql4?
krzho:I don't think it's possible from "outside" the indicator. With the source code you can modify it to show only when needed.
Thank's for your answer, but I'm asking about INDICATOR visibility, not OBJECT like line. How to get INDICATOR's timeframes visibility using mql4?
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It is possible to read (using code in mql4), on which timeframe indicator is visible, like it's showed in Indicator's parameters window?: