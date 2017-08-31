Indicator visibility

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It is possible to read (using code in mql4), on which timeframe indicator is visible, like it's showed in Indicator's parameters window?:


 
krzho:

It is possible to read (using code in mql4), on which timeframe indicator is visible, like it's showed in Indicator's parameters window?:



Can:

ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_PERIOD_M1|OBJ_PERIOD_M5|OBJ_PERIOD_M15|OBJ_PERIOD_M30|OBJ_PERIOD_H1|OBJ_PERIOD_H4);
 
Alexander Voronkov:

Can:


Thank's for your answer, but I'm asking about INDICATOR visibility, not OBJECT like line. How to get INDICATOR's timeframes visibility using mql4?

 
krzho:

Thank's for your answer, but I'm asking about INDICATOR visibility, not OBJECT like line. How to get INDICATOR's timeframes visibility using mql4?

I don't think it's possible from "outside" the indicator. With the source code you can modify it to show only when needed.
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