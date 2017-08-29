Anyone, please help me
fumiyatoyoda: Now, I want a numeric data of each second from the Matatrader4. Please teach me how to do that.
Your request is not very clear. If you have difficulty with English, use the Japanese section of this forum instead?
fumiyatoyoda:
Now, I want a numeric data of each second from the Matatrader4.
Please teach me how to do that.
Type cast?
datetime dTme = D'2017.05.03 12:04:56'; long lTme = (long)dTme;
fumiyatoyoda :
Now, I want a numeric data of each second from the Matatrader4.
It is impossible to export second historical data from MT4.
However, there is a program that displays the second chart. How about download it? Because the historical data can be accumulated.Try to search it with a key word "ＭＴ4 １５秒足チャート". If you cannot find it, I will give you mine.
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Now, I want a numeric data of each second from the Matatrader4.
Please teach me how to do that.