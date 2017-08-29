Metatrader 5 bug in strategy tester will not write indicator alerts to jornual
a friend runs my indicator in a earlier version of mt5, it works a creates alerts in a test
I run the tests in a 2 different mt5's direct from the mt5 website and one from fxpro, I also tried the same on a second computer with the same results
NO ENTERIES
I have downloaded a earlier version of metatrader 5 build 1502 and the indicator runs ok in that
it appears there is a problem with the ontimer in the lastest mt5's causing my problems
I have downloaded a earlier version of metatrader 5 build 1502 and the indicator runs ok in that
it appears there is a problem with the ontimer in the lastest mt5's causing my problems
Could you post some code to reproduce your issue ?
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I have a problem in metatrader 5 where I have a indicator that creates alerts and writes them to the jornual / log in the strategy tester, it has just stopped working (writing the alerts to the log files in a test)
my indicator where working fine until about 1-2 weeks ago then all of a sudden they stop writing to the journal /log files in the strategy tester
could a update on metatrader 5 have cause this??
I have uninstalled all mt5 apps and reinstalled them, still indicator alerts are not stored on the strategy tester
a friend tested the indicator for me:
the same indicator tested on Metatrader version 5.00 build 1530 works, it creates alerts that are written to the jornual / log files when running in the stratery tester
my versions of metatrader 5
1) downloaded from the mt5 website, Metatrader 5 version 5.00 build 1653 - does not work, it does not create alerts that a written to the journal / log files
1) downloaded from the fxpro website, Metatrader 5 version 5.00 build 1643 - does not work, it does not create alerts that a written to the journal / log files
this is driving me crazy, I need to backtest, but the records are not being created in the log files on a test