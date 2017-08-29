Metatrader 5 bug in strategy tester will not write indicator alerts to jornual

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I have a problem in metatrader 5 where I have a indicator that creates alerts and writes them to the jornual / log in the strategy tester, it has just stopped working (writing the alerts to the log files in a test)


my indicator where working fine until about 1-2 weeks ago then all of a sudden they stop writing to the journal /log files in the strategy tester


could a update on metatrader 5 have cause this??


I have uninstalled all mt5 apps and reinstalled them, still indicator alerts are not stored on the strategy tester



a friend tested the indicator for me:

the same indicator tested on  Metatrader version 5.00 build 1530 works, it creates alerts that are written to the jornual / log files when running in the stratery tester


my versions of metatrader 5

1) downloaded from the mt5 website, Metatrader 5 version 5.00 build 1653 - does not work, it does not create alerts that a written to the journal / log files

1) downloaded from the fxpro website, Metatrader 5 version 5.00 build 1643 - does not work, it does not create alerts that a written to the journal / log files


this is driving me crazy, I need to backtest, but the records are not being created in the log files on a test

 

a friend runs my indicator in a earlier version of mt5, it works a creates alerts in a test



I run the tests in a 2 different mt5's direct from the mt5 website and one from fxpro, I also tried the same on a second computer with the same results



NO ENTERIES

 

I have downloaded a earlier version of metatrader 5 build 1502  and the indicator runs ok in that


it appears there is a problem with the ontimer in the lastest mt5's causing my problems

 
xop32:

I have downloaded a earlier version of metatrader 5 build 1502  and the indicator runs ok in that


it appears there is a problem with the ontimer in the lastest mt5's causing my problems

Could you post some code to reproduce your issue ?

Or you can report it directly to Metaquotes ServiceDesk.

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