What indicator is this?

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Does someone know what is the indicator shown on image? 


 
laurixx:

Does someone know what is the indicator shown on image?

Maybe it's a Trend Direction Force Index (TDF).

You can download it from following page.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180648/page1465

Indicators with alerts/signal
Indicators with alerts/signal
  • 2016.10.27
  • www.mql5.com
Some indicators with alert/signals with author's comments: - EMA-Crossover_Signal: Enter two Exponential Moving Average periods and it'll tell y...
 
Naguisa Unada:

Maybe it's a Trend Direction Force Index (TDF).

You can download it from following page.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180648/page1465


Thank you!

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