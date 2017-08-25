What indicator is this?
laurixx:
Does someone know what is the indicator shown on image?
Does someone know what is the indicator shown on image?
Maybe it's a Trend Direction Force Index (TDF).
You can download it from following page.
Indicators with alerts/signal
- 2016.10.27
- www.mql5.com
Some indicators with alert/signals with author's comments: - EMA-Crossover_Signal: Enter two Exponential Moving Average periods and it'll tell y...
Naguisa Unada:
Maybe it's a Trend Direction Force Index (TDF).
You can download it from following page.
Thank you!
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Does someone know what is the indicator shown on image?