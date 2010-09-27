build 338 tester chart not consistent with result tab, why?
which is correct?
chart or result tab ?
RESULT TAB RESULT ISSAME WITH THE TESTER LOG IN "MetaTrader 5\tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs"
also the chart arrow decription is different with the result tab
the upper picture, the arrow say it is 3.5 lot
but
the result tab say it's 0.8 lot???
Please write to service desk.
We need to know build number of client terminal and test agent, access point which you connected to, parameters of test and source of your EA.
- www.mql5.com
Please write to service desk.
We need to know build number of client terminal and test agent, access point which you connected to, parameters of test and source of your EA.
NOW THE TESTER RUN OK , WHICH CHART RESULT EQUALS TO RESULT TAB
THE PROBLEM OCCUR MAYBE CAUSED BY I SAVED AN ARROW EXISTING CHART TO "tester" TEMPLATE
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when i used tester to test my EA, I found that a trade show on the chart, but at tester result tab , i can see the deal exist, why it can be happen?
#2 should be opened at 08:00 18 Aug 2010 , but the result tab show it is open at 20:00, what's matter??
and why there are two #2 order?
my tester log in "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs":
Tester 07:09:10 EURUSD,M30: testing of Experts\Advisors\long_head_single_symbol.ex5 from 2010.08.18 00:00 to 2010.09.25 00:00 started with inputs:
CD 0 Tester 07:09:10 TP_ratio=2.6
RQ 0 Tester 07:09:10 symbol_nub=1
EL 0 Tester 07:09:10 period=30
FI 0 Tester 07:09:10 min_head_ratio=.17
PI 0 Tester 07:09:10 k=0.0028
IO 0 Tester 07:09:10 black_bar_def=.0009
QK 0 long_head_single_symbol (EURUSD,M30) 07:09:10 2010.08.18 20:00:00 high[0] = 1.28855
RQ 0 long_head_single_symbol (EURUSD,M30) 07:09:10 2010.08.18 20:00:00 request.sl= 1.28889
FR 0 long_head_single_symbol (EURUSD,M30) 07:09:10 2010.08.18 20:00:00 SL =108.0000000000192
JJ 0 long_head_single_symbol (EURUSD,M30) 07:09:10 2010.08.18 20:00:00 now = 2010.08.18 20:00:00
FG 0 long_head_single_symbol (EURUSD,M30) 07:09:10 2010.08.18 20:00:00 water = 0.0009000000000001229
FM 0 Trade 07:09:10 2010.08.18 20:00:00 instant sell 0.80 EURUSD at 1.28767 sl: 1.28889 tp: 1.28547 (1.28767 / 1.28781 / 1.28767)
OM 0 Trades 07:09:10 2010.08.18 20:00:00 deal #2 sell 0.80 EURUSD at 1.28767 done (based on order #2)
DP 0 Trade 07:09:10 2010.08.18 20:00:00 deal performed [#2 sell 0.80 EURUSD at 1.28767]
NI 0 Trade 07:09:10 2010.08.18 20:00:00 order performed sell 0.80 at 1.28767 [#2 sell 0.80 EURUSD at 1.28767]
KH 0 Trade 07:09:10 2010.08.18 22:17:16 take profit triggered sell 0.80 EURUSD 1.28767 sl: 1.28889 tp: 1.28547 [#3 buy 0.80 EURUSD at 1.28547]
LK 0 Trades 07:09:10 2010.08.18 22:17:16 deal #3 buy 0.80 EURUSD at 1.28547 done (based on order #3)
FH 0 Trade 07:09:10 2010.08.18 22:17:16 deal performed [#3 buy 0.80 EURUSD at 1.28547]
FQ 0 Trade 07:09:10 2010.08.18 22:17:16 order performed buy 0.80 at 1.28547 [#3 buy 0.80 EURUSD at 1.28547]