Doubts about BuyLimit and BuyStop (pending operations)
There is obviously something weird.
Which broker is this ? Is this the data from that broker (not a custom symbol, just to be sure) ?
The broker is demo.mt5.xpi.com.br:443 and the symbol is the WDO$D provided by the broker (not a custom symbol)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I make a EA to learn how pending operations works. This EA create a buyLimit and a buyStop simultaneous.
When I run the code, both operations are triggered (by log) but the operations tab is pending and the log price values are wrong (the Market price was upper 3150, but the log shows prices around 2800). I'm doing some wrong?
All images were taken after execution finished:
Operations:
Deals:
Orders: