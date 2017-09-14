Share Your Martingale Grid EA

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Hello Folks


I am looking for a good Martingale Grid EA.


Please share here.


We all know the risk associated with using Martingale Trading: So, we need to ignore all negative comments about Martingale Here


Thanks

# Build_Your_Account_Or_Kill_It

 

How about that flow chart ?

http://Draw.io
draw.io - free flowchart maker and diagrams online
draw.io - free flowchart maker and diagrams online
  • draw.io
draw.io (formerly Diagramly) is free online diagram software. You can use it as a flowchart maker, network diagram software, to create UML online, as an ER diagram tool, to design database schema...
 
Marco vd Heijden:

How about that flow chart ?

Only final product EA. As long as its martingale, please share

 

Oh thats seems to look like your going for the easy route.

Good luck with that.

Please don't ask for anymore coding help if you are not going to push it through.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

How about that flow chart ?

http://Draw.io

Only the final product EA i am looking for

 

You wasn't yesterday...

 Anyway please look in codebase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code


MQL5 Code Base
MQL5 Code Base
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 Source Code Library for MetaTrader 5
 
Marco vd Heijden:

You wasn't yesterday...

 Anyway please look in codebase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code


Thank you so much again
 

Although not sure whether its Martingale or Not.....


Something like this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BIChSg443E

Grid Trading EA Sample
Grid Trading EA Sample
  • 2012.04.14
  • www.youtube.com
Please refer to how to trade of Grid Trading EA.
 

Looking for this EA exactly


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJlhaze9UGY

[Deleted]  
Wiseacre Mhlongo:

Hello Folks

I am looking for a good Martingale Grid EA.

Please share here.

We all know the risk associated with using Martingale Trading: So, we need to ignore all negative comments about Martingale Here

Thanks

# Build_Your_Account_Or_Kill_It


Well, if you want a "GRID" from "EA", here is my favourite (it is even Version 2 with extra "high-speed" activity, guaranteed to "crash" your account) ...

GRID 2 by EA

 
Fernando Carreiro:


Well, if you want a "GRID" from "EA", here is my favourite (it is even Version 2 with extra "high-speed" activity, guaranteed to "crash" your account) ...


Ok, although seems irrelevant


Thanks for your comment

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