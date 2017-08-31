Indicator issue history drawing
- Please use the SRC-Button to post your code!
- The limit of 8 buffers for one indicator is not longer valid!
- Use Comment() to show the values of your variables to find the problem.
- Please use the SRC-Button to post your code!
- The limit of 8 buffers for one indicator is not longer valid!
- Use Comment() to show the values of your variables to find the problem.
Hello,
First, thanks for your answer.
Sorry for formatting errors, i am new on this forum. I will do better the next time.
The values are correct, but it is true, we do not see them on the screenshoot.
It is really a question of formatting. The horizontal line is the last known value (which is correct) but why i have no history...
Your second comment is very interesting, i didn't know that, i will re-write the indicator, but the question is still here about issue...
Sorry for formatting errors, i am new on this forum. I will do better the next time.
Not next time...:-D
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Hello,
Please EDIT your post and use the SRC button when you post code.
Not next time...:-D
- docs.mql4.com
Hi all
Thanks everybody for your advise.
I resolve my issue with one indictor in place of three.
Special thanks to Carl Shreiber for his indiction about the number of buffer. :-)
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hello all,
I have a question about an indicator issue.
I try to create indicator from two others. I do that because of the limit of 8 buffers for one indictor. And to analyse, i need the history of the indictor, in history, i mean the line before the current bar.
For that, in the final indictor, i use two icustom() functions to call my two first indictors.
My first and second indictors run properly with the history visible (screenshoot). No problem.
But, when i create the final indictor, no history. i loose th history and i have only a horizontal line. When the share price resume, i have my correct line, but only from the moment i put my indictor on shart. before, an horizontal line.
Do you have for thought or suggestion to have the history. My problem is the horizontal line and i would like to have the draw of history (like the two first indicators). I do not see the error.