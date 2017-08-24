Cfb adaptive Dmx nrp indicator.mq4

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i need that indicator, do someone have it ?

but please, there are a lot of links delivering the indicator that after downloading it refuse to be attached to the chart, so if you please a tested version, thank you.

 

that is the indicator behavior.

Files:
dmx.gif  41 kb
 
This indicator is on this page by few versions (and on this thread by many other versions uploaded).
 

How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?

Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.29 05:24


To search?
It is very easy: type something (what you need) in the search area (top right coprner of the page) and search.





For information.

How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
  • 2017.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
 
Mohamed Anis:

that is the indicator behavior.

So what is wrong?

As far as I see all works as it is expected

 
Mladen Rakic:

So what is wrong?

As far as I see all works as it is expected

i cannot find that version : 

Cfb adaptive Dmx nrp indicator.mq4

even by searching the forum or the internet.


Cfb adaptive Dmx nrp indicator.mq4
 
Sergey Golubev:

How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 


For information.


thank you mr. Sergey for help, but i didot find that version needed in the thread or by searching the forum and the internet, that is why i asked for help. 

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