Can You Help Me With This EA
Hello Everybody,
I am new here, I decided I would like to create an Expert Advisor. I am busy getting familiar with MQL5 and it is going great! I thought I would start of by creating a simple MA crossover EA, and so far so good.
Thank you so much in advance!
Hi Bren,
You can take a look this ea, maybe it familar with your need
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11142
Or you can find more at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/mt4/experts
or even you can hire master coder here https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Good luck,
Yo. (^̮^)
Hi Bren,
You can take a look this ea, maybe it familar with your need
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11142
Or you can find more at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/mt4/experts
or even you can hire master coder here https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Good luck,
Yo. (^̮^)
Thanks, I'll check that out :)
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Hello Everybody,
I am new here, I decided I would like to create an Expert Advisor. I am busy getting familiar with MQL5 and it is going great! I thought I would start of by creating a simple MA crossover EA, and so far so good.
BUT
The problem comes in when I need to open a trade.
I want my EA to only BUY if the candle stick after the MA cross Closes higher than the candle stick at the cross. and do the complete opposite for a SELL
I tried using priceInfo[-1].close but that obviously that doesn't work. ("priceInfo" is the array for mqlRates)
So could this be solved with logic ? Or is there a method that I can use ? And if so any help would be appreciated.
Just
In other words this is what I would like for a buy:
This is for a sell:
Thank you so much in advance!
edit: just edited a couple of mistakes