Can You Help Me With This EA

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Hello Everybody,

I am new here, I decided I would like to create an Expert Advisor. I am busy getting familiar with MQL5 and it is going great! I thought I would start of by creating a simple MA crossover EA, and so far so good.

BUT 

The problem comes in when I need to open a trade. 

I want my EA to only BUY if the candle stick after the MA cross Closes higher than the candle stick at the cross. and do the complete opposite for a SELL 

I tried using priceInfo[-1].close but that obviously that doesn't work. ("priceInfo" is the array for mqlRates)

So could this be solved with logic ? Or is there a method that I can use ? And if so any help would be appreciated. 

Just


In other words this is what I would like for a buy: 

This is for a sell:

Thank you so much in advance!


edit: just edited a couple of mistakes

 
bren89:

Hello Everybody,

I am new here, I decided I would like to create an Expert Advisor. I am busy getting familiar with MQL5 and it is going great! I thought I would start of by creating a simple MA crossover EA, and so far so good.

Thank you so much in advance!


Hi Bren,

You can take a look this ea, maybe it familar with your need

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11142

Or you can find more at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/mt4/experts

or even you can hire master coder here https://www.mql5.com/en/job

Good luck,

Yo. (^̮^)

_MAvsMA_ema
_MAvsMA_ema
  • votes: 29
  • 2014.03.03
  • Marek
  • www.mql5.com
EA Crossing of 2 MA
 
Yohana Parmi:

Hi Bren,

You can take a look this ea, maybe it familar with your need

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11142

Or you can find more at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/mt4/experts

or even you can hire master coder here https://www.mql5.com/en/job

Good luck,

Yo. (^̮^)


Thanks, I'll check that out :)

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