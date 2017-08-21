New Order Icon is disabled
The New Order icon is disabled and trading is disabled. How do I fix that?
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Problem with taking a new order
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.13 16:29
Check the pairs that are availble for trading, you maybe have to add some in order to be able to "trade".
Go to: View >> Symbols of your MT platform and add those that are not greyed.
If the problem persists, try to open a new demo account with another server.
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