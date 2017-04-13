Problem with taking a new order

New comment
 

Hello.

I'm having trouble with the new order window. I cant select symbol and type as well as the volume. I also cant select sell or buy. Here's an attached photo of the window. NB: I just opened a demo account.New order window


 

Check the pairs that are availble for trading, you maybe have to add some in order to be able to "trade".

Go to: View >> Symbols of your MT platform and add those that are not greyed.



If the problem persists, try to open a new demo account with another server.



New comment