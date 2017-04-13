Problem with taking a new order
Check the pairs that are availble for trading, you maybe have to add some in order to be able to "trade".
Go to: View >> Symbols of your MT platform and add those that are not greyed.
If the problem persists, try to open a new demo account with another server.
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Hello.
I'm having trouble with the new order window. I cant select symbol and type as well as the volume. I also cant select sell or buy. Here's an attached photo of the window. NB: I just opened a demo account.