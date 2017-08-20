New to Coding need a little Help - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have sent you first error identification above.
Did you updated it and try again (^̮^)
----
Did you know, work in programming is exciting. But sometimes it can be frustrating if our logic has not got there yet.
Happy coding and never give up.
Yes I applied it now only issue when I run it on strategy tester is order close error 4051 "invalid ticket for order close function". And yes I love programming I'm actually going to school this semester for it. Thank you for your help I really appreciate you taking your time out to help me on this.
Yes I applied it now only issue when I run it on strategy tester is order close error 4051 "invalid ticket for order close function. And yes I love programming I'm actually going to school this semester for it. Thank you for your help I really appreciate you taking your time out to help me on this
Yes, good luck.
The world needs more programmers in the coming years (^̮^)
Yes, good luck.
The world needs more programmers in the coming years (^̮^)
Can you direct me where I can figure out how to fix this error please?
Can you direct me where I can figure out how to fix this error please?
Okay, wait a moment please.
Can you direct me where I can figure out how to fix this error please?
Done (^̮^)
Okay, wait a moment please.
What I'm guessing the issue is is that the order close function does have a Orderselect function is that right?
Please realize that what you call 'a little' can be many hours, days, or years, or even a lifetime.
Done (^̮^)
Wow thank You.!!!! I was going to try and figure this out myself but you helped me a lot you are a life saver !!!
Please realize that what you call 'a little' can be days, or years, or even a lifetime.
Sorry mate I just felt like this EA was pretty simple its not too complex
Wow thank You.!!!! I was going to try and figure this out myself but you helped me a lot you are a life saver !!!
hehe.. God help me better than I did (✿´‿`)