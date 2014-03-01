tick event generation
Hello,
I am wondering if "MT5 has an official statement about tick event generation". I've read on some posts that it is generated if bid/ask changed and in some other post that it is possible to be changed if volume in bid/ask changed.
What is the truth ?
Please take a look at this article.
It depends of the broker. Not all brokers provides real volume data.
Really ? New quotes are provided by the broker, and it depends of the broker type what they send you as new quotes. Maybe you can do your own tests and check what I mean.
OK seems there were some confusions on my head. So to clarify the answer: new quotes are data transmitted by broker's server. In conclusion there is no direct relations with the bid/ask prices as the broker can send me data when, for example a deal was done (so the volumes were changed) but the bid and ask remain the same.
Please confirm this !
OK seems there were some confusions on my head. So to clarify the answer: new quotes are data transmitted by broker's server. In conclusion there is no direct relations with the bid/ask prices as the broker can send me data when, for example a deal was done (so the volumes were changed) but the bid and ask remain the same.
Please confirm this !
Really ? New quotes are provided by the broker, and it depends of the broker type what they send you as new quotes. Maybe you can do your own tests and check what I mean.
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Hello,
I am wondering if "MT5 has an official statement about tick event generation". I've read on some posts that it is generated if bid/ask changed and in some other post that it is possible to be changed if volume in bid/ask changed.
What is the truth ?