tick event generation

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Hello,

I am wondering if "MT5 has an official statement about tick event generation". I've read on some posts that it is generated if bid/ask changed and in some other post that it is possible to be changed if volume in bid/ask changed.

What is the truth ? 

 
tenlau:

Hello,

I am wondering if "MT5 has an official statement about tick event generation". I've read on some posts that it is generated if bid/ask changed and in some other post that it is possible to be changed if volume in bid/ask changed.

What is the truth ? 

Please take a look at this article.
 
Malacarne:
Please take a look at this article.
Thanks for the link. Useful information. But did not answer to my question: how are ticks generated on MT5 terminal  ( liive or demo account). The article as I understand speak about ticks and bars generated on Strategy Tester.
 

From MQL5 reference:

 

So, to put the question other way: what is the meaning of "new quotes"? Is when bid or ask price has changed, is when volume of bid or ask has changed?  

 
tenlau:

From MQL5 reference:

 

So, to put the question other way: what is the meaning of "new quotes"? Is when bid or ask price has changed, is when volume of bid or ask has changed?  

It depends of the broker. Not all brokers provides real volume data.

 
angevoyageur:

It depends of the broker. Not all brokers provides real volume data.

Sorry, I do not see what is the relevance of the broker in what Metaquotes understand by "new quotes"....
 
tenlau:
Sorry, I do not see what is the relevance of the broker in what Metaquotes understand by "new quotes"....
Really ? New quotes are provided by the broker, and it depends of the broker type what they send you as new quotes. Maybe you can do your own tests and check what I mean.
 
angevoyageur:
Really ? New quotes are provided by the broker, and it depends of the broker type what they send you as new quotes. Maybe you can do your own tests and check what I mean.

OK seems there were some confusions on my head. So to clarify the answer: new quotes are data transmitted by broker's server. In conclusion there is no direct relations with the bid/ask prices as the broker can send me data when, for example a deal was done (so the volumes were changed) but the bid and ask remain the same.

Please confirm this !

 
tenlau:

OK seems there were some confusions on my head. So to clarify the answer: new quotes are data transmitted by broker's server. In conclusion there is no direct relations with the bid/ask prices as the broker can send me data when, for example a deal was done (so the volumes were changed) but the bid and ask remain the same.

Please confirm this !

Yes.
 
angevoyageur:
Really ? New quotes are provided by the broker, and it depends of the broker type what they send you as new quotes. Maybe you can do your own tests and check what I mean.
Final question on this post: how to test ?. I ask this because I want to find how different brokers send new quotes.
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