MQL5, why ordergetticketalways return 0 ?
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Hello,
Please EDIT your post and use the SRC button when you post code.
hi guys,
here is classical code, but OrderGetTicket() always return 0 even if i have a lot of orders
OrdersTotal()is ok
why ?
Hi, Stephane,
This works on me, even though there are many positions.
//+-------------------------------+ //| Get data from pending orders | //+-------------------------------+ ulong ticket; ulong total=OrdersTotal(); for (ulong i=0; i<total; i++) { if((ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0) { //--do something Print("* Ticket: ",ticket); }//--end if }//--end for
Hi, Stephane,
This works on me, even though there are many positions.
OrdersTotal() is related to pending orders, not to positions.
ohh.. yes, you're right .
I mean "positions" of pending orders
not code syntax for position PositionsTotal() .. ｡◕‿◕｡Thanks
ohh.. yes, you're right .
I mean "positions" of pending orders
not code syntax for position PositionsTotal() .. ｡◕‿◕｡Thanks
You should update your trading vocabulary
Yes, I do (^̮^)
Yes, I do (^̮^)
thanks Alain & Yohana
everything is ok, i'm working with Positions, it's better
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hi guys,
here is classical code, but OrderGetTicket() always return 0 even if i have a lot of orders
OrdersTotal()is ok
why ?
uint total=OrdersTotal();
//--- go through orders in a loop
for(uint i=0;i<total;i++)
{
//--- return order ticket by its position in the list
if((ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0)
{
//--- return order properties
open_price =OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);
time_setup =(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP);
symbol =OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);
order_magic =OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC);
positionID =OrderGetInteger(ORDER_POSITION_ID);
initial_volume=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL);
type =EnumToString(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE(OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)));
//--- prepare and show information about the order
printf("#ticket %d %s %G %s at %G was set up at %s",
ticket, // order ticket
type, // type
initial_volume, // placed volume
symbol, // symbol
open_price, // specified open price
TimeToString(time_setup)// time of order placing
);
}
}