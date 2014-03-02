High Spread?

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What happen to that trade?

Close by high spread?


 
doshur:

What happen to that trade?

Close by high spread?


Probably, you can check the spread :

  • Note close time of this trade.
  • Open EURUSD M1 chart for the minute of the close time.
  • Check the spread in Data window.
 

Okie. Thank you.

I go try that. If its not due to spread, what else can you think of? 

 
doshur:

Okie. Thank you.

I go try that. If its not due to spread, what else can you think of? 

If not due to spread. it may be brokers cheats or insuficient balance.

by the way, can you attached that indicator. I want to use it to filter trend direction.

Thanks

 
gbemitte:

If not due to spread. it may be brokers cheats or insuficient balance.

by the way, can you attached that indicator. I want to use it to filter trend direction.

Thanks

that is envelope indicator

btw, that is a backtest so should not be broker cheat or balance 

 
gbemitte:

If not due to spread. it may be brokers cheats or insuficient balance.

...
Please do not throw accusations without proof. I suggest you to stop talking about broker here.
 

when I go into 1 min timeframe, I'm not able to scroll back to the trade.

But when I use 15m, I'm able to scroll back to that trade and the spread is 604! 60.4 pips!!! 

 
doshur:

when I go into 1 min timeframe, I'm not able to scroll back to the trade.

But when I use 15m, I'm able to scroll back to that trade and the spread is 604! 60.4 pips!!! 

can it cause by bad history datas? if i'm wrong so sorry
 
song_song: can it cause by bad history datas? if i'm wrong so sorry
How could he verify if the spreads never actually went that high?
 

with metaquotes data, the spread is within normal range

only with my broker data then this happens.

guess my EA should be more profitable. haha... 

 
doshur:

with metaquotes data, the spread is within normal range

only with my broker data then this happens.

guess my EA should be more profitable. haha... 

Someone already report weird thing with history data for the same broker : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/17860

Not sure if it's related, just for information.

Changes in History Quality of simulations...
Changes in History Quality of simulations...
  • www.mql5.com
Oh, and I've tried deleting all the locally stored history data files (i.
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