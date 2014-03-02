High Spread?
Okie. Thank you.
I go try that. If its not due to spread, what else can you think of?
Okie. Thank you.
I go try that. If its not due to spread, what else can you think of?
If not due to spread. it may be brokers cheats or insuficient balance.
by the way, can you attached that indicator. I want to use it to filter trend direction.
Thanks
If not due to spread. it may be brokers cheats or insuficient balance....
when I go into 1 min timeframe, I'm not able to scroll back to the trade.
But when I use 15m, I'm able to scroll back to that trade and the spread is 604! 60.4 pips!!!
when I go into 1 min timeframe, I'm not able to scroll back to the trade.
But when I use 15m, I'm able to scroll back to that trade and the spread is 604! 60.4 pips!!!
with metaquotes data, the spread is within normal range
only with my broker data then this happens.
guess my EA should be more profitable. haha...
with metaquotes data, the spread is within normal range
only with my broker data then this happens.
guess my EA should be more profitable. haha...
Someone already report weird thing with history data for the same broker : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/17860
Not sure if it's related, just for information.
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What happen to that trade?
Close by high spread?