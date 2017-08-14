Please guys if someone can convert this simple mq4 to mq5
elgaza:
can someone please tell me why I can't attach a file or even post a link to download it?
I have this very important simple indicator I rely on and it's for mt4 and I'm going to mt5
I would really really appreciate if someone could convert this to mq5 PLEASE
I thank you very much ahead and after
for some reason I can't attach a file here, don't know why so here's a link for the download
can someone please tell me why I can't attach a file or even post a link to download it?
Hi, Elgaza
You did it?
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Welcome,
- Usually people who cannot code do not receive free help on this forum, although it could happen if you are lucky. Be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
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- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Good luck.
Yohana Parmi:yes I did few times but for some reason it wouldn't attach, tried even with other browsers, no luck :(
Hi, Elgaza
You did it?
elgaza:
yes I did few times but for some reason it wouldn't attach, tried even with other browsers, no luck :(
yes I did few times but for some reason it wouldn't attach, tried even with other browsers, no luck :(
mmm.. you can also copy your mq4 content, and paste here (click SRC ) :
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I have this very important simple indicator I rely on and it's for mt4 and I'm going to mt5
I would really really appreciate if someone could convert this to mq5 PLEASE
I thank you very much ahead and after
for some reason I can't attach a file here, don't know why so here's a link for the download
can someone please tell me why I can't attach a file or even post a link to download it?