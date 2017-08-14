Please guys if someone can convert this simple mq4 to mq5

New comment
 

I have this very important simple indicator I rely on and it's for mt4 and I'm going to mt5

I would really really appreciate if someone could convert this to mq5 PLEASE

I thank you very much ahead and after


for some reason I can't attach a file here, don't know why so here's a link for the download


can someone please tell me why I can't attach a file or even post a link to download it?

 
elgaza:

I have this very important simple indicator I rely on and it's for mt4 and I'm going to mt5

I would really really appreciate if someone could convert this to mq5 PLEASE

I thank you very much ahead and after


for some reason I can't attach a file here, don't know why so here's a link for the download


can someone please tell me why I can't attach a file or even post a link to download it?


Hi, Elgaza

You did it?


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Welcome,

  • Usually people who cannot code do not receive free help on this forum, although it could happen if you are lucky. Be patient.
  • If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
  • If you do not want to learn to code, that is not a problem. You can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (also sometimes free).

Good luck. 


 
Yohana Parmi:

Hi, Elgaza

You did it?


yes I did few times but for some reason it wouldn't attach, tried even with other browsers, no luck :(
 
elgaza:
yes I did few times but for some reason it wouldn't attach, tried even with other browsers, no luck :(

mmm..  you can also copy your mq4 content, and paste here (click SRC ) :


New comment