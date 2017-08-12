Need Help in #property strict
When I tried to publish my EA it is said that - I have to add #property strict code in my EA
However, after I did that & when I tried to compile new 43 warnings & 6 errors came out from nowhere!!
Here are some example:
1st warning says: implicit conversion from "number" to "string" & it indicate "OrderTicket ()" & "GetLastError()" these are 2 warnings
2nd warning says: same as first but it indicates "ticket" this time
I am still very much noob in coding please I need help.
Make the code compatible with the requirements when using strict
After all : aren't you the one that made the code (since you are trying to sell it) - it should take no time that you change the code
When I tried to publish my EA it is said that - I have to add #property strict code in my EA
However, after I did that & when I tried to compile new 43 warnings & 6 errors came out from nowhere!!
Here are some example:
1st warning says: implicit conversion from "number" to "string" & it indicate "OrderTicket ()" & "GetLastError()" these are 2 warnings
2nd warning says: same as first but it indicates "ticket" this time
I am still very much noob in coding please I need help.
Hi,
Did you tried converting the ticket number and/or OrderTicket() any numbers become string before use it on string requirement ?
... +IntegerToString(ticket,0)
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When I tried to publish my EA it is said that - I have to add #property strict code in my EA
However, after I did that & when I tried to compile new 43 warnings & 6 errors came out from nowhere!!
Here are some example:
1st warning says: implicit conversion from "number" to "string" & it indicate "OrderTicket ()" & "GetLastError()" these are 2 warnings
2nd warning says: same as first but it indicates "ticket" this time
I am still very much noob in coding please I need help.