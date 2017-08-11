How to undo Archived trade history

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On a blue highlight all my trade record from April 2017 are gone and it show as Archived. 

How can I get all my trade record back. 

I'm not sure that it a feature from my Broker or from MT4.


Thanks.

 
Utenn Dharmathi:



On a blue highlight all my trade record from April 2017 are gone and it show as Archived. 

How can I get all my trade record back. 

I'm not sure that it a feature from my Broker or from MT4.


Thanks.

Broker. Ask them, but I am afraid it's lost.
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