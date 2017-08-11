Metaeditor
Is there any way to stop metaeditor's auto-complete from recommending methods which are not made public?
For example,
Now the autocomplete still recommends the public methods of CObject despite them not being available to the compiler.
Well, you are right, but the private class inheritance in MQL has little sense, you are probably the only one that uses it. More annoying thing is, that the intellisense does not work in inner classes declarations at all, and the inner classes do not respect their definition scope. Or, the intellisense in general does not work for rest behind the third method, like object.getObject().getObject().getObject().___
Well, you are right, but the private class inheritance in MQL has little sense, you are probably the only one that uses it. More annoying thing is, that the intellisense does not work in inner classes declarations at all, and the inner classes do not respect their definition scope. Or, the intellisense in general does not work for rest behind the third method, like object.getObject().getObject().getObject().___
I derive a lot of classes from CList and CArrayObj so intellisense is always cluttered with a bunch of methods I don't want to make public...
I derive a lot of classes from CList and CArrayObj so intellisense is always cluttered with a bunch of methods I don't want to make public...
OK, why not, if it makes your life easier than the wrapper. I cannot use it, as I need (public) inheritance of every object to some basic object, which is impossible in this (private) construction.
OK, why not, if it makes your life easier than the wrapper. I cannot use it, as I need (public) inheritance of every object to some basic object, which is impossible in this (private) construction.
I suppose I'll just have to put in the extra work to make a wrapper... thanks.
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Is there any way to stop metaeditor's auto-complete from recommending methods which are not made public?
For example,
Now the autocomplete still recommends the public methods of CObject despite them not being available to the compiler.