STOCHASTIC_X8
Hope the following will help:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { if(Bars<=Stoch_D) return(0); int ExtCountedBars=IndicatorCounted(); //---- check for possible errors if (ExtCountedBars<0) return(-1); //---- last counted bar will be recounted if (ExtCountedBars>0) ExtCountedBars--; //---- for(int i=0;i<Bars-Stoch_D;i++) { Buf0[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D10,K10,S10,3,1,0,i); Buf1[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D11,K11,S11,3,1,0,i); Buf2[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D12,K12,S12,3,1,0,i); Buf3[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D13,K13,S13,3,1,0,i); Buf4[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D14,K14,S14,3,1,0,i); Buf5[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D15,K15,S15,3,1,0,i); Buf6[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D16,K16,S16,3,1,0,i); Buf7[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D17,K17,S17,3,1,0,i); } //---- alerts popups if(Buf0[0]>85||Buf0[0]<15)Alert("Overbougt/Oversold"); if(Buf1[0]>85||Buf1[0]<15)Alert("Overbougt/Oversold"); if(Buf2[0]>85||Buf2[0]<15)Alert("Overbougt/Oversold"); if(Buf3[0]>85||Buf3[0]<15)Alert("Overbougt/Oversold"); if(Buf4[0]>85||Buf4[0]<15)Alert("Overbougt/Oversold"); if(Buf5[0]>85||Buf5[0]<15)Alert("Overbougt/Oversold"); if(Buf6[0]>85||Buf6[0]<15)Alert("Overbougt/Oversold"); if(Buf7[0]>85||Buf7[0]<15)Alert("Overbougt/Oversold"); //---- return(0); }
Note that paid developer will give you the full support.
Hope the following will help:
Note that paid developer will give you the full support.
int start()
{
if(Bars<=Stoch_D) return(0);
int ExtCountedBars=IndicatorCounted();
//---- check for possible errors
if (ExtCountedBars<0) return(-1);
//---- last counted bar will be recounted
if (ExtCountedBars>0) ExtCountedBars--;
//----
for(int i=0;i<Bars-Stoch_D;i++)
{
Buf0[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D10,K10,S10,3,1,0,i);
Buf1[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D11,K11,S11,3,1,0,i);
Buf2[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D12,K12,S12,3,1,0,i);
Buf3[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D13,K13,S13,3,1,0,i);
Buf4[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D14,K14,S14,3,1,0,i);
Buf5[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D15,K15,S15,3,1,0,i);
Buf6[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D16,K16,S16,3,1,0,i);
Buf7[i] = iStochastic(NULL,0,D17,K17,S17,3,1,0,i);
}
//---- alerts popups
if (Buf0[0]>85 && Buf1[1]>85 && Buf2[2]>85 && Buf3[3]>85 && Buf4[4]>85 && Buf5[5]>85 && Buf6[6]>85 && Buf7[7]>85 ) Alert("Overbougt");
if (Buf0[0]<15 && Buf1[1]<15 && Buf2[2]<15 && Buf3[3]<15 && Buf4[4]<15 && Buf5[5]<15 && Buf6[6]<15 && Buf7[7]<15 ) Alert("Oversold");
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string Ds_0(double DOUBLE) {return(DoubleToStr(DOUBLE,0));}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
So it works as it should but how to do it to show the popup only once ?
.......
if (Buf0[0]>85 && Buf1[1]>85 && Buf2[2]>85 && Buf3[3]>85 && Buf4[4]>85 && Buf5[5]>85 && Buf6[6]>85 && Buf7[7]>85 ) Alert("Overbougt");
if (Buf0[0]<15 && Buf1[1]<15 && Buf2[2]<15 && Buf3[3]<15 && Buf4[4]<15 && Buf5[5]<15 && Buf6[6]<15 && Buf7[7]<15 ) Alert("Oversold");
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string Ds_0(double DOUBLE) {return(DoubleToStr(DOUBLE,0));}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
So it works as it should but how to do it to show the popup only once ?
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Can anyone add an alert to this indicator when all are over 85 and less than 15 ?