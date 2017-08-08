Unmached Data error
Ali irwan:Nothing related to your EA, but to data.
Hello
Why every time I do a strategy tester always appears in the image below.
Is there something wrong my Ea.?
You mean data from history that I use.
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Why every time I do a strategy tester always appears in the image below.