Unmached Data error

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Hello

Why every time I do a strategy tester always appears in the image below.


Is there something wrong my Ea.?
 
Ali irwan:
Hello

Why every time I do a strategy tester always appears in the image below.


Is there something wrong my Ea.?
Nothing related to your EA, but to data.
 

You mean data from history that I use.

 
If you had used this you would have found this.
 
whroeder1:
If you had used this you would have found this.

If you use this then you do not answer with this

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