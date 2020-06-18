Trading account leverage not in MT5 tester

New comment
 
My trading account is a leverage of 1:5, but  in the strategy tester there's only 1:1, 1:10, 1:50 etc. Is it broken?
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
The idea of ​​automated trading is appealing by the fact that the trading robot can work non-stop for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The robot does not get tired, doubtful or scared, it's is totally free from any psychological problems. It is sufficient enough to clearly formalize the trading rules and implement them in the algorithms, and...
 
GodAtum:
My trading account is a leverage of 1:5, but  in the strategy tester there's only 1:1, 1:10, 1:50 etc. Is it broken?
No you are broken. Type in the value you want.
 
Alain Verleyen:
No you are broken. Type in the value you want.

it just changes. If I type in 1:5, it changes to 1:50

 
GodAtum:

it just changes. If I type in 1:5, it changes to 1:50

Then it's me who is broken


New comment