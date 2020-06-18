Trading account leverage not in MT5 tester
My trading account is a leverage of 1:5, but in the strategy tester there's only 1:1, 1:10, 1:50 etc. Is it broken?
GodAtum:No you are broken. Type in the value you want.
Alain Verleyen:
it just changes. If I type in 1:5, it changes to 1:50
GodAtum:
Then it's me who is broken
