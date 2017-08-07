Buffer and Mode of RSI indicator (level)

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Hello

Can anybody help me for buffer and mode of level line of RSI indicator (for example 30 and 70 at default)


Thanks

 

Can you please explain more clearly.

help me for buffer and mode of level line of RSI indicator

Help you in what way?

 
Mohammad Aghaali:

Hello

Can anybody help me for buffer and mode of level line of RSI indicator (for example 30 and 70 at default)


Thanks

There are no buffers (nor mode) for levels - of any indicator
 

Set them here:



Or set in the standard RSI indicator's code by the highlighted lines:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          RSI.mq4 |
//|                   Copyright 2005-2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql4.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2005-2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "https://www.mql4.com"
#property description "Relative Strength Index"
#property strict

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum    0
#property indicator_maximum    100
#property indicator_buffers    1
#property indicator_color1     DodgerBlue
#property indicator_level1     30.0
#property indicator_level2     70.0
#property indicator_levelcolor clrSilver
#property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT
//--- input parameters
input int InpRSIPeriod=14; // RSI Period
//--- buffers
double ExtRSIBuffer[];
double ExtPosBuffer[];
double ExtNegBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
  {
   string short_name;
//--- 2 additional buffers are used for counting.
   IndicatorBuffers(3);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtPosBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtNegBuffer);
//--- indicator line
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtRSIBuffer);
//--- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
   short_name="RSI("+string(InpRSIPeriod)+")";
   IndicatorShortName(short_name);
   SetIndexLabel(0,short_name);
//--- check for input
   if(InpRSIPeriod<2)
     {
      Print("Incorrect value for input variable InpRSIPeriod = ",InpRSIPeriod);
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   SetIndexDrawBegin(0,InpRSIPeriod);
//--- initialization done
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Relative Strength Index                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   int    i,pos;
   double diff;
//---
   if(Bars<=InpRSIPeriod || InpRSIPeriod<2)
      return(0);
//--- counting from 0 to rates_total
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtRSIBuffer,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtPosBuffer,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtNegBuffer,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- preliminary calculations
   pos=prev_calculated-1;
   if(pos<=InpRSIPeriod)
     {
      //--- first RSIPeriod values of the indicator are not calculated
      ExtRSIBuffer[0]=0.0;
      ExtPosBuffer[0]=0.0;
      ExtNegBuffer[0]=0.0;
      double sump=0.0;
      double sumn=0.0;
      for(i=1; i<=InpRSIPeriod; i++)
        {
         ExtRSIBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ExtPosBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ExtNegBuffer[i]=0.0;
         diff=close[i]-close[i-1];
         if(diff>0)
            sump+=diff;
         else
            sumn-=diff;
        }
      //--- calculate first visible value
      ExtPosBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=sump/InpRSIPeriod;
      ExtNegBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=sumn/InpRSIPeriod;
      if(ExtNegBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]!=0.0)
         ExtRSIBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=100.0-(100.0/(1.0+ExtPosBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]/ExtNegBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]));
      else
        {
         if(ExtPosBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]!=0.0)
            ExtRSIBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=100.0;
         else
            ExtRSIBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=50.0;
        }
      //--- prepare the position value for main calculation
      pos=InpRSIPeriod+1;
     }
//--- the main loop of calculations
   for(i=pos; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++)
     {
      diff=close[i]-close[i-1];
      ExtPosBuffer[i]=(ExtPosBuffer[i-1]*(InpRSIPeriod-1)+(diff>0.0?diff:0.0))/InpRSIPeriod;
      ExtNegBuffer[i]=(ExtNegBuffer[i-1]*(InpRSIPeriod-1)+(diff<0.0?-diff:0.0))/InpRSIPeriod;
      if(ExtNegBuffer[i]!=0.0)
         ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);
      else
        {
         if(ExtPosBuffer[i]!=0.0)
            ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0;
         else
            ExtRSIBuffer[i]=50.0;
        }
     }
//---
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

or

   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,30); 
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,70);
 

Thanks for your answer

I need use it in my EA for example when

ExtPosBuffer

go under 30 line or any other custom line??

and is it true blue line mode ExtPosBuffer and buffer 1

and red line mode ExtNegBuffer and buffer 2 ?

Thanks again

 
 

If you are using normal RSI, don't worry about buffers and iCustom. Just use iRSI.

   if(iRSI(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,14,PRICE_CLOSE,0) < 30)
 
honest_knave:

If you are using normal RSI, don't worry about buffers and iCustom. Just use iRSI.

Thanks so much , this is work i think

but why i use 

(iStochastic(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,STO_LOWHIGH,0)<20)

as insdroduction https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/istochastic and like your code compiler has error!

and another question how can i use this method for another indicator that don't have anyhthing like these indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators

Thanks again

Documentation on MQL5: Technical Indicators / iStochastic
Documentation on MQL5: Technical Indicators / iStochastic
  • www.mql5.com
Technical Indicators / iStochastic - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

and how can i use fall or rise line with degree!

for example in Stochastic say if blue line over red line and under 30 and both rise with over 10^ do it ...

?

is this true for blue line over red ?

double indi_5_Lo(string iCustomName, int iCustomMode, string SYMBOL, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TIMEFRAME, int SHIFT)
{
double retval=iCustom(SYMBOL,TIMEFRAME,"Stochastic",  "ExtHighesBuffer"  ,2,0);
        
        return(retval);
}


double indi_5_Ro(string iCustomName, int iCustomMode, string SYMBOL, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TIMEFRAME, int SHIFT)
{
double retval=iCustom(SYMBOL,TIMEFRAME,"Stochastic",  "ExtLowesBuffer"  ,3,0);
        
        return(retval);
}
if (indi_5_Lo>indi_5_Ro)

and what i should do for another questions ?

Thanks

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