What is the MT4Connection bars telling me ?
Hi guys - can you tell me if this high number in the connection panel is normal. I have MT4 with 10 charts at 15min and 2 offline charts open as well. I have set history bars at 5000. Any suggestions or is this acceptable?
Cheers
These kilobytes are the total data transfered to/and from your MT4 platform in the last session.
So f you have your MT4 up and running for days or weeks (without closing it at all), then these will pile up, its quite normal.
These kilobytes are the total data transfered to/and from your MT4 platform in the last session.
So f you have your MT4 up and running for days or weeks (without closing it at all), then these will pile up, its quite normal.
Thanks for easing my concerns - because I am using offline charts with a volume tick expert, I would lose my historical charts if I shut MT4 down and it would only re-start chart data when I log on again. If the numbers you describe are an accumulative total and there is no high useage of my data then I guess all is ok. Is that a fair assumption ? Many thx for fast reply. Cheers.
Thanks for easing my concerns - because I am using offline charts with a volume tick expert, I would lose my historical charts if I shut MT4 down and it would only re-start chart data when I log on again. If the numbers you describe are an accumulative total and there is no high useage of my data then I guess all is ok. Is that a fair assumption ? Many thx for fast reply. Cheers.
It depends on the time your MT4 has been up & running. Its normal for some days of continous usage.
It depends on the time your MT4 has been up & running. Its normal for some days of continous usage.
thx again
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Hi guys - can you tell me if this high number in the connection panel is normal. I have MT4 with 10 charts at 15min and 2 offline charts open as well. I have set history bars at 5000. Any suggestions or is this acceptable?
Cheers