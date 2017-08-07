What is the MT4Connection bars telling me ?

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Hi guys - can you tell me if this high number in the connection panel is normal. I have MT4 with 10 charts at 15min and 2 offline charts open as well. I have set history bars at 5000. Any suggestions or is this acceptable?

Cheers

 
binnie:


Hi guys - can you tell me if this high number in the connection panel is normal. I have MT4 with 10 charts at 15min and 2 offline charts open as well. I have set history bars at 5000. Any suggestions or is this acceptable?

Cheers


These kilobytes are the total data transfered to/and from your MT4 platform in the last session.

So f you have your MT4 up and running for days or weeks (without closing it at all), then these will pile up, its quite normal.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

These kilobytes are the total data transfered to/and from your MT4 platform in the last session.

So f you have your MT4 up and running for days or weeks (without closing it at all), then these will pile up, its quite normal.


Thanks for easing my concerns - because I am using offline charts with a volume tick expert, I would lose my historical charts if I shut MT4 down and it would only re-start chart data when I log on again. If the numbers you describe are an accumulative total and there is no high useage of my data then I guess all is ok.  Is that a fair assumption ?   Many thx for fast reply.  Cheers.

 
binnie:

Thanks for easing my concerns - because I am using offline charts with a volume tick expert, I would lose my historical charts if I shut MT4 down and it would only re-start chart data when I log on again. If the numbers you describe are an accumulative total and there is no high useage of my data then I guess all is ok.  Is that a fair assumption ?   Many thx for fast reply.  Cheers.


It depends on the time your MT4 has been up & running. Its normal for some days of continous usage.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

It depends on the time your MT4 has been up & running. Its normal for some days of continous usage.


thx again

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