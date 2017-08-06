Missing timeframe in MT4 tester
Hi, can you post a screenshot?
That is an odd one. Could be a wine-ism.
Try clicking the drop-down box and repeatedly pressing the M key. That should cycle through M1>M5>M15>M30
No this is even more bizarre. I have got M1 and M5 but no H4 and above
I will reinstall MT4 to see if it rectifies the issue.
It looks like the period option is limited to 5.
As I said, it could be a wine-ism... only allowing the dropdown list to contain 5 items.
Use the M key to cycle through M1-M5-M15-M30
Use the H key to cycle through H1-H4
Use the D key to select Daily
Thanks!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
Has anyone come across an issue in MT4 tester when some timeframes are missing?
I have installed MT4 on my ubuntu server. When I try to run my EA in the tester periods of M1 and M5 are missing in the drop-down menu. So I can select M15 and so on only.
Is there a fix for this?
Thanks.