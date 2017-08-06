Missing timeframe in MT4 tester

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Hello,

Has anyone come across an issue in MT4 tester when some timeframes are missing?

I have installed MT4 on my ubuntu server. When I try to run my EA in the tester periods of M1 and M5 are missing in the drop-down menu. So I can select M15 and so on only.

Is there a fix for this?

Thanks.

 

Hi, can you post a screenshot?

 

Here it is


 

That is an odd one. Could be a wine-ism.

Try clicking the drop-down box and repeatedly pressing the M key. That should cycle through M1>M5>M15>M30

 

No this is even more bizarre. I have got M1 and M5 but no H4 and above


 

I will reinstall MT4 to see if it rectifies the issue.

 

It looks like the period option is limited to 5.

 

As I said, it could be a wine-ism... only allowing the dropdown list to contain 5 items.

Use the M key to cycle through M1-M5-M15-M30

Use the H key to cycle through H1-H4

Use the D key to select Daily

 

Thanks!

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