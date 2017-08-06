MT5 to MT4

New comment
 
I need to use elliott in MT5 for MT4, is there a converter form MT5 to MT4, or an indicator like that for MT4?
 

Yes you can convert it with this:

Or you can try freelance: https://www.mql5.com/en/job

And even code base: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=elliott&module=mql5_module_codebase
Freelance service at MQL5.com
Freelance service at MQL5.com
  • www.mql5.com
Orders for the development of automated trading programs
New comment