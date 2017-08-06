MT5 to MT4
I need to use elliott in MT5 for MT4, is there a converter form MT5 to MT4, or an indicator like that for MT4?
- how can mt4 indicator convert to mt5
- Convert C# Code from FXCM Strategy Trader to MQL4 or MQL5
- mt4 indicators to mt5
Yes you can convert it with this:
Or you can try freelance: https://www.mql5.com/en/jobAnd even code base: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=elliott&module=mql5_module_codebase
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register