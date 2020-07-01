how can mt4 indicator convert to mt5

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i have mt4 indicator. how to convert it to use on mt5
[Deleted]  
kbrar: i have mt4 indicator. how to convert it to use on mt5

You know the answer (from all you other threads). How many times must we keep telling you the same thing?

Learn to Code yourself or hire someone to do it for you!
 
Fernando Carreiro:

You know the answer (from all you other threads). How many times must we keep telling you the same thing?

Learn to Code yourself or hire someone to do it for you!

 do you have any work without criticizing comment? i tell you that i want only idea how to do it. if you not able to help me, why you comment. there are many experts/developers, who helps many time.

what's your problem, if someone helps to other.

[Deleted]  
kbrar:

 do you have any work without criticizing comment? i tell you that i want only idea how to do it. if you not able to help me, why you comment. there are many experts/developers, who helps many time.

what's your problem, if someone helps to other.

Good luck!
 
kbrar:
i have mt4 indicator. how to convert it to use on mt5
  • You can learn to do it.
  • You can hire someone.
  • You can post the code and ask someone to do it for free.
  • You can try some "automated" tools (sorry you will have to search).
  • You can pray but usually that doesn't help.
  • You could also ask Metaquotes to make MT4 and MT5 compatible, if you succeed you will become a hero.

I feel like I forgot something...


 
If you don't mind to deal a little bit with programming you can read my 2 blogposts on how to port MT4 indicator to MT5: article 1 and article 2.
 
Stanislav Korotky:
If you don't mind to deal a little bit with programming you can read my 2 blogposts on how to port MT4 indicator to MT5: article 1 and article 2.

That was my 4th point, he will not even have to search...lucky man.

 

If you do a Google search you will find several conversion scripts. These may help a little, but you will still need to understand the basics of MQL5 to compile successfully.

I can't see MQL4 being made redundant any time soon; MetaQuotes know where their bread is buttered. MT5 is an attempt to break into the U.S. market and become a multi-asset platform. 

Regards, Tim

 
Stanislav Korotky:
If you don't mind to deal a little bit with programming you can read my 2 blogposts on how to port MT4 indicator to MT5: article 1 and article 2.

Thank you very much

 
Timothy Smith:

If you do a Google search you will find several conversion scripts. These may help a little, but you will still need to understand the basics of MQL5 to compile successfully.

I can't see MQL4 being made redundant any time soon; MetaQuotes know where their bread is buttered. MT5 is an attempt to break into the U.S. market and become a multi-asset platform. 

Regards, Tim

Thank you so much.

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