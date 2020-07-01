how can mt4 indicator convert to mt5
You know the answer (from all you other threads). How many times must we keep telling you the same thing?Learn to Code yourself or hire someone to do it for you!
You know the answer (from all you other threads). How many times must we keep telling you the same thing?Learn to Code yourself or hire someone to do it for you!
do you have any work without criticizing comment? i tell you that i want only idea how to do it. if you not able to help me, why you comment. there are many experts/developers, who helps many time.
what's your problem, if someone helps to other.
do you have any work without criticizing comment? i tell you that i want only idea how to do it. if you not able to help me, why you comment. there are many experts/developers, who helps many time.
what's your problem, if someone helps to other.
i have mt4 indicator. how to convert it to use on mt5
- You can learn to do it.
- You can hire someone.
- You can post the code and ask someone to do it for free.
- You can try some "automated" tools (sorry you will have to search).
- You can pray but usually that doesn't help.
- You could also ask Metaquotes to make MT4 and MT5 compatible, if you succeed you will become a hero.
I feel like I forgot something...
If you do a Google search you will find several conversion scripts. These may help a little, but you will still need to understand the basics of MQL5 to compile successfully.
I can't see MQL4 being made redundant any time soon; MetaQuotes know where their bread is buttered. MT5 is an attempt to break into the U.S. market and become a multi-asset platform.
Regards, Tim
If you do a Google search you will find several conversion scripts. These may help a little, but you will still need to understand the basics of MQL5 to compile successfully.
I can't see MQL4 being made redundant any time soon; MetaQuotes know where their bread is buttered. MT5 is an attempt to break into the U.S. market and become a multi-asset platform.
Regards, Tim
Thank you so much.
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