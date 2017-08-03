How to start the demo

New comment
 

Help: I don´t see on the MQL5 screen how to start the demo

¿Anyone?

 
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a...
 
Sergey Golubev:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
In addition to Sergey comment
I beleive it is fastest and easier way to do opening a new demo account is through the mobile version ;)


 

And this is about how to start real:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android build 1642

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.08.03 14:17

The new version of MetaTrader 5 for Android provides the possibility to easily create preliminary brokerage accounts. When opening a new account, select "Open a real account" from the menu and find your broker in the list of servers. Specify your personal details and attach two documents, including your identity document and a bank account statement. You request will be forwarded to the broker, who will open a real account for you and request additional information if necessary.

Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android build 1642

Download the mobile version of the #1 multi-asset platform right now and evaluate the new exciting features. MetaTrader 5 for Android provides access to 160 brokers offering Forex, stock, futures, CFD and cryptocurrency trading.


New comment