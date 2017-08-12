Pls help me to check this code!!!
You have to update the value of actualRSI each tick.
You are also missing a parameter in your iRSI call (the last one, shift).
double MIN_LEVEL = 40; void OnTick() { double actualRSI = iRSI(NULL, PERIOD_M15 , 9 , PRICE_LOW , 0); if (actualRSI < MIN_LEVEL) { Alert( "RSI Alert on "+Symbol()); Alert (actualRSI); PlaySound("alert.wav"); } return; }
honest_knave:
You have to update the value of actualRSI each tick.
You are also missing a parameter in your iRSI call (the last one, shift).
Dear Honest,
Thanks so much for your comment!
But the RSI value each tick is a lot, what should we do if we need only RSI value of last bar of M15 chart?
Jimmy_Vu: what should we do if we need only RSI value of last bar of M15 chart?
Only look when a new M15 bar forms.
whroeder1:
Only look when a new M15 bar forms.
Dear,
How to do that? What function I need to do that? Thanks.
Jimmy_Vu: How to do that? What function I need to do that?
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I code a simple RSI alert,
i use M15 timeframe, if the RSI value of last bar < 40, it display box and alert sound.
I tried to code but it not work. Anyone could help me to fix it. Thanks so much!
double MIN_LEVEL = 40;
double actualRSI = iRSI(NULL, PERIOD_M15 , 9 , PRICE_LOW);
void OnTick()
{
if (actualRSI < MIN_LEVEL)
{
Alert( "RSI Alert on "+Symbol());
Alert (actualRSI);
PlaySound("alert.wav");
}
//---
return;
}