Down Arrow on current Bar High if High[i] > High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,50,0)]
int limit = MathMax(rates_total-prev_calculated,2); for ( int i=1; i<limit; i++ ) { double total = High[i]-Low[i]; double body = MathAbs(Open[i]-Close[i]); double maxSize=total*bmi; double H=High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,20,0)]; double L=Low[iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,20,0)];
Is there a reason that you are using values of the most recent 20 bars when you are calculating with Bar[i]?
double L=Low[iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,20,0)];
&&Low[i]<Low[iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,20,0)])
You have already calculated the value, why re-calculate it?
&&Low[i]<L)
Even if I have change according to your suggestion, still the result is not what I expected
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pinbarsiraj2.mq4 | //| Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_color1 clrGreen #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_width1 3 #property indicator_width2 3 extern double bmi=33.0; extern int minSize=20.0; double up[]; double down[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() {bmi*=0.01; //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer (0,up); SetIndexStyle (0,DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow (0,233); SetIndexLabel (0,"UP ARROW"); SetIndexBuffer (1,down); SetIndexStyle (1,DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow (1,234); SetIndexLabel (1,"DOWN ARROW"); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int limit = MathMax(rates_total-prev_calculated,2); for ( int i=1; i<limit; i++ ) { double total = High[i]-Low[i]; double body = MathAbs(Open[i]-Close[i]); double maxSize=total*bmi; double H=High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,20,0)]; double L=Low[iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,20,0)]; if(body<maxSize && total>minSize*Point &&Open[i]<Close[i] &&High[i]-Open[i]<maxSize &&Low[i]<Low[1+i] &&Low[i]<L) up[i]=Low[i]; else if(body<maxSize && total>minSize*Point &&Open[i]>Close[i] &&High[i]-Close[i]<maxSize &&Low[i]<Low[1+i] &&Low[i]<L) up[i]=Low[i]; else if(body<maxSize && total>minSize*Point &&Open[i]>Close[i] &&Open[i]-Low[i]<maxSize &&High[i]>High[1+i] &&High[i]>H) down[i]=High[i]; else if(body<maxSize && total>minSize*Point &&Open[i]<Close[i] &&Close[i]-Low[i]<maxSize &&High[i]>High[1+i] &&High[i]>H) down[i]=High[i]; } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
SIRAJ Multani:
Even if I have change according to your suggestion, still the result is not what I expected
You have changed the repeated calculations. You have not addressed my previous question
int limit = MathMax(rates_total-prev_calculated,2); for ( int i=1; i<limit; i++ ) { double total = High[i]-Low[i]; double body = MathAbs(Open[i]-Close[i]); double maxSize=total*bmi; double H=High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,20,0)]; double L=Low[iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,20,0)];
Is there a reason that you are using values of the most recent 20 bars when you are calculating with Bar[i]?
Also you are calculating for a 20 bar period not 50 as you seem to expect. Don't hard code 20 use an input variable.
Keith Watford:But I really could not find the solution to it....Please help
You have changed the repeated calculations. You have not addressed my previous question
Also you are calculating for a 20 bar period not 50 as you seem to expect. Don't hard code 20 use an input variable.
He already told you what the problem is. Fix it.
Keith Watford: Is there a reason that you are using values of the most recent 20 bars when you are calculating with Bar[i]?
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Hello Coders, please help to modify my code in such that the Arrow only appears if the condition for High and Low is met, which is if High[i] is more then the Highest high among last 50 bars and vice versa for Low.
Thanks!