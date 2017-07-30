Looking for a virtual Backtesting Environment with all the bells and whistles
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I am looking for a VPS for backtesting trading robots.
I am looking for something with full history data for at least 10 years so that I can get 90 to 99.9% modelling quality.
Does something like that exist? Or do I need to build it myself?
Best Regards,
Ashish.