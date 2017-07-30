Looking for a virtual Backtesting Environment with all the bells and whistles

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I am looking for a VPS for backtesting trading robots.

I am looking for something with full history data for at least 10 years so that I can get 90 to 99.9% modelling quality.

Does something like that exist? Or do I need to build it myself?

Best Regards,

Ashish.

 

I encourage you to build it.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

I encourage you to build it.

Thanks Marco
 

I'm finishing one backtester system for MT5. But tools will need support PIN protocol. You can check it in forexfactory ( btb workspace thread )

 
Thanks Juan
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