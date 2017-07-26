MT5 iSAR bar shift?
|Of course it doesn't have shift. Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the example.
|Technical Indicators / iSAR - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
|iSar (like iCustom) returns a handle. You use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
|Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
|See my example for encapsulating calls
|Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
|Of course it doesn't have shift. Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the example.
|Technical Indicators / iSAR - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
|iSar (like iCustom) returns a handle. You use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
|Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
|See my example for encapsulating calls
|Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
I'm sorry if I appeared to be unwilling to read the documentation, but I am having problems fully understanding it due to my physical brain damage.
I had a stroke recently due to a blood clot in my brain which has left
me with a permanent disability that I will never fully recover from.
It is very hard for me to ask for help from people, because I do not wish to be a burden on others.
I learned MQL4 before my stroke, so I have most of that knowledge still,
but it is very hard for me to learn new things sometimes, and MQL5 is so vastly different from MQL4 I am struggling with it.
I appreciate the links that you provided me.
I will read over them, and keep trying.
Thank for your assistance,
- David
|Of course it doesn't have shift. Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the example.
|Technical Indicators / iSAR - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
|iSar (like iCustom) returns a handle. You use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
|Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
|See my example for encapsulating calls
|Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
I have built this code which I thought should be returning the psar of the bar 2,
but for some reason I cannot understand, it is simply returning the HIGH of the bar and not the psar value as intended.
ResetLastError(); int handle = iCustom(Symbol(),30,"Examples\\ParabolicSAR",0.02,0.2); double temp_buffer[]; int copy=CopyBuffer(handle,1,2,1,temp_buffer); Print("psar = ",(double)temp_buffer[0]," copy = ",copy);
Here is a screenshot to show bar 2 data.
And here is the screenshot of the psar data.
And here is the output from the terminal experts window.
I do not understand why it is returning the HIGH value and not the PSAR value.
Suggestions to resolve this?
Thank you for your assistance,
- David
Here is what the entire EA looks like.
As you can see, I am just trying to print out the psar value.
#property copyright "psar_testing" #property link "psar_testing" #property version "1.00" int OnInit(){return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);} void OnDeinit(const int reason){} void OnTick(){ ResetLastError(); int handle = iCustom(_Symbol,30,"Examples\\ParabolicSAR"); double temp_buffer[]; int copy=CopyBuffer(handle,1,2,1,temp_buffer); Print("psar = ",(double)temp_buffer[0]," copy = ",copy); }
Thank you for your assistance,
- David
I figured it out finally.
I had this, which returns the high value.
int copy=CopyBuffer(handle,1,2,1,temp_buffer);
I changed it to this and it returns the psar value
int copy=CopyBuffer(handle,0,2,1,temp_buffer);
I believe this is due to the individual index[0] buffer of the psar indicator that was called. Is this correct?
Thank you for your assistance
- David
|
MrDavidForex: I believe this is due to the individual index[0] buffer of the psar indicator that was called. Is this correct?
|Yes and you would have known that if you had followed my suggestion about encapsulating the call.
|
|Yes and you would have known that if you had followed my suggestion about encapsulating the call.
On a personal level, please understand that I have brain damage from a blood clot that caused a stroke, it is very hard for me to comprehend a lot of this information, but I am doing the best I can.
Clearly I read the information, or I wouldn't have figured out how to do it.
Again, thank you for the information
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Hello,
I am working on an EA that uses information from the parabolic sar.
On the MT4 I can reference a previous bar of psar information using the following code:
HOWEVER.... I have been trying to do something similar on MT5, and I am completely lost and I do not understand how it works.
The documentation for iSar on MT5 provides the following:
As you can see, it doesn't support bar shift.
My question is simple, how do I use iSAR to reference a previous candle on the MT5 platform?
Thank you for your time and assistance,
- David