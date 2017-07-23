Asking for profitable EA for under 100usd. Really???

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Hi guys

I am making this post as I am really impressed by the ignorance/expectation of some (newbie) traders. 

I saw this job request that had 6 people who bid for it.

profit?


Asking for a system like that (including the source code, which one can resell later).

The customer wants trial so no risk for him if he does not like the system but the freelancer does the work .

An EA like the above full-filling the above conditions would sell for several hundreds (if not in the thousands).

Thank you

 

Well, it's market. Customer's bidding $100.

Developers will ask their prices, and if the customer and some developer agree on the price, there will be a transaction.

 

Haha yeah you would be baffled by the amount of people who think they can buy the golden goose for $ 20  hahahahahahaha.

 
Drazen Penic:

Well, it's market. Customer's bidding $100.

Developers will ask their prices, and if the customer and some developer agree on the price, there will be a transaction.


Well I think that he is saying that no developer in their right mind would be willing to sell such an EA for as little as $100. 

If I had an EA like that I certainly would not sell it for such a low sum, would you?

 
Keith Watford:

Well I think that he is saying that no developer in their right mind would be willing to sell such an EA for as little as $100. 

If I had an EA like that I certainly would not sell it for such a low sum, would you?


As I wrote, it's a market, if there is a developer willing to deliver, let him deliver.

I wouldn't.

But, buyers can bid whatever they seem appropriate. The other question is will they be able to buy.

 

And remember: The best things are free


 
Marco vd Heijden:

And remember: The best things are free


The best things IN LIFE are free :)
 

Five or six years ago, a person may have been able to get a deal like that..

Today people charge almost that much per hour and want to get some cash at the start.

 
i have an EA that meets those requirements, i will sell it at $0.99 ...hahahahahahahaha
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