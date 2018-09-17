MOVING AVERAGES IN SEPARATE INDICATOR WINDOW
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_separate_window
thanks my friend
but I want in EAs
see the set file below
something like the below for trading:
if(iMA(....)>20) OrderSend(....);
Hey all, I have the same question here.
Scenario :
I want to add Moving Average inside Stochastic Indicators (Use First Indicators Data) in my Expert Adviser.
I need the code. How can I add --> ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE = First Indicator's Data for Moving Average since is not available.
//============= Stochastic Params ==============
extern int StochPeriod ;
extern int RSIPeriod ;
extern int RSIPrice;
extern int SmoothingPeriod;
extern int SmoothingMethod;
extern int BandsPeriod;
extern double BandsDeviation;
extern bool ShowBands;
extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT;
extern ENUM_MA_METHOD Ma_Method = MODE_SMMA;
//==================
void OnTick()
{
double iCustomSTO = iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,"StochasticRSI_",
StochPeriod,RSIPeriod,RSIPrice,SmoothingPeriod,SmoothingMethod,
BandsPeriod,BandsDeviation,ShowBands,timeFrame,3);
double iMAST = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,20,0,Ma_Method,iCustomSTO,0);
Print("iCustomSTO= ",iCustomSTO," --- iMAST= ",iMAST);
}
Result:
USDCHF,H1
Date 2018.09.14
Time 16:00
Open 0.96611
High 0.96685
Low 0.96571
Close 0.96650
Volume 4501
Indicator window 1
StochRSI midle band 40.3200
StochRSI upper band 56.8599
StochRSI lower band 23.7801
StochRSI 57.3127
Note : The Stochastic Indicator has four buffer the latest one ->STORSI is Number 3 which I mentioned in iCustome mode as 3.
I have passed the Value of Stochastic indicator to Moving Average but it show this result to me :
Write an indicator that plots all the lines that you require.
If you want an MA of another line (buffer) use iMAOnArray().
Use iCustom() to get the values from the indicator
Write an indicator that plots all the lines that you require.
If you want an MA of another line (buffer) use iMAOnArray().
Use iCustom() to get the values from the indicator
iMAOnArray() need an Array as input but how can I pass the desired line or buffer ( StochRSI = which is buffer Index=3 ) as an array?
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Hello
may I know how to add the moving averages to a separate window as below screenshot?
..
I am not asking to how add it manually, I am asking for coding