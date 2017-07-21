indicator modify
dvetri: I'll be glad if someone can help.
|Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem.
Files:
temp.mq4 4 kb
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here is my *flat chart* indicator. I want to add ofset to every new bar which is the same type as their own previous bar ( every bar that is not the first of its own type).
The ofset value will be = (Open (present bar) - Open (first bar of the *present bar* type))
I'll be glad if someone can help.