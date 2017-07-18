icustrom buffer-get values from indicator buffers
Mathunya: I am using icustorm to do that but i am struggling with comparing values.
i havew this line in myh code:
Print("buy: "+buy+", sell: "+sell+" Time: "+TimeToStr(Time[1]));
here is the output:
0 16:25:27.012 testing EURUSD,M1: buy: 0, sell: 0 Time: 2017.07.18 17:24
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Hello,
Please EDIT your post and use the SRC button when you post code.
I have attached my ea mq4 file as well as the image to show my indicator buffer values
here is a code from the indicator i am reading from:
IndicatorBuffers(2); SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(0, 234); SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(1, 233); SetIndexBuffer(0, G_ibuf_92); SetIndexBuffer(1, G_ibuf_96); GlobalVariableSet("AlertTime" + Symbol() + Period(), TimeCurrent()); GlobalVariableSet("SignalType" + Symbol() + Period(), 5); return (0);<decompiled code removed>
Mathunya:
SetIndexBuffer(0, G_ibuf_92); SetIndexBuffer(1, G_ibuf_96);
Ask the owner of the indicator to give source code to you.Decompiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way we will not be an accomplice after the fact to theft. See also forum.mql4.com/41864#490649
If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.
Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because "someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that"?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I am trying to write ea that will place buy when the indicator show arrow sell or buy. I am using icustorm to do that but i am struggling with comparing values.
here is my code:
void OnStart()
{
//---
double sell=iCustom(NULL,0,"myIndi",0,0);
double buy=iCustom(NULL,0,"myIndi",1,0);
if(sell>0)//sell
{
//check if buy trade is running
//close a buy trade
//open a sell trade on success
if(buyTicket>0)
{
bool ret=OrderClose(buyTicket, lot, Bid, slipage,clrBlue);
if(ret==true)
{
printf("the sell number is: "+sell);
sellTicket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,lot,Bid,slipage,NULL,NULL,"MATHUNYA SELL",magic,0,clrRed);
}
}
else
{
//we dont have a buy trade open
//place a sell trade
//only one trade should be open
if(sellTicket>0)
{
printf("sell order already running");
}
else
{
printf("the sell number is: "+sell);
sellTicket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,lot,Bid,slipage,NULL,NULL,"MATHUNYA SELL",magic,0,clrRed);
}
}
}
else{
Print("buy: "+buy+", sell: "+sell+" Time: "+TimeToStr(Time[1]));
printf("awaiting sell order..");
}
if(buy>0)//buy
{
//check if sell trade is running
//close a sell trade
//open a buy trade on success
if(sellTicket>0)
{
bool ret=OrderClose(sellTicket, lot, Ask, slipage,clrYellow);
if(ret==true)
{
printf("the buy number is: "+buy);
buyTicket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot,Ask,slipage,NULL,NULL,"MATHUNYA BUY",magic,0,clrGreen);
}
}
else
{
//we dont have a sell trade open
//place a buy trade
//only one trade should be open
if(buyTicket>0)
{
printf("buy order already running");
}
else
{
printf("the buy number is: "+buy);
buyTicket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot,Ask,slipage,NULL,NULL,"MATHUNYA BUY",magic,0,clrGreen);
}
}
}else
{
Print("buy: "+buy+", sell: "+sell+" Time: "+TimeToStr(Time[1]));
printf("awaiting buy order..");
}
return (0);
}
//global variables
int buyTicket=0;
int sellTicket=0;
double lot=0.01;
int slipage=3;
int magic=321;
the problem is my ea place trade even if the arrow did not show. and also it close only the second order and leave the rest open.
anyhelp would be appriciated