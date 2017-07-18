Problem with iCustom :-(
it is my screen after run this EX
Files:
Trend_signal.jpg 289 kb
and one other question , all indicators show their Data in Data window , how I can take data from Data window and don't use iCustom ? :-/
magic6666:
i tried use icustom in my ex but it don't give any data, i will be very thankful if you say me where is my wrong.
signal_green=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Signal Line", Signal_line_period, Signal_line_method, Signal_line_price, 0, 1);
STV4=iCustom(Symbol(), 0, "Trend Signal", FS30Range, FilterPeriod, MartFiltr, PriceConst, MaPeriod, MaMode, LevelsCross, Countbars, true, ArrowUp, ArrowDn, 4, 1);
all indicators show their Data in Data window ,
how I can take data from Data window and don't use iCustom ? :-/
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It is that Indicator that I want use it in my EX.
Files:
Trend_Signal.ex4 13 kb
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Hi Guys ,
I am new in Programing , and want use from an Indicator ( its name is Trend Signal ) , and Signal Line , I tried use iCustom in my EX but it don't give any data , I will be very thankful if you say me where is my wrong .
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| M.mq4 |
//| G |
//| https://www.mql555.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "G"
#property link "https://www.mql555.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
extern int Signal_line_period=10;
extern int Signal_line_method=3;
extern int Signal_line_price=0;
//FS30Range,FilterPeriod,MartFiltr,PriceConst,MaPeriod,MaMode,LevelsCross,Countbars,true,ArrowUp,ArrowDn
extern int FS30Range =5;
extern int FilterPeriod=17;
extern double MartFiltr=2.0;
extern int PriceConst=6;
extern double MaPeriod=5;
extern int MaMode=3;
extern double LevelsCross=0.95;
bool AlertOn=true;
extern int Countbars=300;
extern int ArrowUp=108;
extern int ArrowDn=108;
double signal_green;
double signal_red;
double ao;
double STV1;
double STV2;
double STV3;
double STV4;
int status=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//---
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//---
if (Volume[0]>1)
return;
signal_green=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Signal Line",
Signal_line_period,Signal_line_method,Signal_line_price,0,1);
signal_red=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Signal Line",
Signal_line_period,Signal_line_method,Signal_line_price,2,1);
ao=iAO(Symbol(),0,1);
STV1=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Trend Signal",FS30Range,FilterPeriod,MartFiltr,PriceConst,MaPeriod,MaMode,LevelsCross,Countbars,true,ArrowUp,ArrowDn,1,1);
STV2=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Trend Signal",FS30Range,FilterPeriod,MartFiltr,PriceConst,MaPeriod,MaMode,LevelsCross,Countbars,true,ArrowUp,ArrowDn,2,1);
STV3=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Trend Signal",FS30Range,FilterPeriod,MartFiltr,PriceConst,MaPeriod,MaMode,LevelsCross,Countbars,true,ArrowUp,ArrowDn,3,1);
STV4=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Trend Signal",FS30Range,FilterPeriod,MartFiltr,PriceConst,MaPeriod,MaMode,LevelsCross,Countbars,true,ArrowUp,ArrowDn,4,1);
Comment("signal_green=",signal_green,
"\nsignal_red=",signal_red,
"\nAO=",ao,
"\nSTV1=",STV1,
"\nSTV2=",STV2,
"\nSTV3=",STV3,
"\nSTV4=",STV4);
}