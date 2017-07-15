Backtest window missed start data end end data

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Hi, when I select the test strategy item,  back testI get displayed a window

where I cannot set up the  start data and end data( 01-01-2017 until 15-07-2017 for example) within which to carry out the back testing.

Meanwhile in an other my computer, if I open the metatrader 4 , and I select the test strategy tool, everything is normal.

I disinstalled and instaled  again several times the metatrader 4 in this my new HP laptop, but noway to get the normal backtest window.

Any suggestion?

Kind regards

 
Enlarge backtest window, then you will see it.
 
mautizzy31:

Hi, when I select the test strategy item, 

where I cannot set up the  start data and end data( 01-01-2017 until 15-07-2017 for example) within which to carry out the back testing.

Meanwhile in an other my computer, if I open the metatrader 4 , and I select the test strategy tool, everything is normal.

I disinstalled and instaled  again several times the metatrader 4 in this my new HP laptop, but noway to get the normal backtest window.

Any suggestion?

Kind regards


Drag the tester window upwards, to enlarge it as Xiangdong Guo very well pointed out and you will see the start and end dates.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Drag the tester window upwards, to enlarge it as Xiangdong Guo very well pointed out and you will see the start and end dates.


Eleni, tanks a lot. I had never made a figure out of shape as it is today.  IT DID NOT COME TO ME TO TRY TO ENLARGE THE TESTER WINDOW. 

WHAT A FOOLISH OF ME. SORRY AND TANKS A LOT A GAIN

KIND REGRDS

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