how to use iSAR() to get the value,can get a example?
scuxia:The documentation for iSAR() mistake. iSAR() returns double.
string symbol, // symbol
int timeframe, // timeframe
double step, // step
double maximum, // maximum value
int shift // shift
As docs said: https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/isarint iSAR(
string symbol, // symbol
int timeframe, // timeframe
double step, // step
double maximum, // maximum value
int shift // shift
);
that return a int value,but i need a double value like below.
how to use iSAR() to get a double Value.like this.
thank you.
Question about mql4/MT4 have to be posted on mql4.com forum. This forum is about MT5/mql5.
iSAR is used to define the indicator handle, and as such it must be an integer value !!!
You can then create the indicator buffer, which will actually be a double value !!!
This is how it works in MQL5. I don't know how it works with MQL4, but I think the idea is the same...
scuxia:In MQL4 the iSAR() function returns value of double type. The documentation will be fixed.
string symbol, // symbol
int timeframe, // timeframe
double step, // step
double maximum, // maximum value
int shift // shift
As docs said: https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/isarint iSAR(
string symbol, // symbol
int timeframe, // timeframe
double step, // step
double maximum, // maximum value
int shift // shift
);
that return a int value,but i need a double value like below.
Automated-Trading:Thanks!
In MQL4 the iSAR() function returns value of double type. The documentation will be fixed.
In MQL4 the iSAR() function returns value of double type. The documentation will be fixed.
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As docs said: https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/isarint iSAR(
string symbol, // symbol
int timeframe, // timeframe
double step, // step
double maximum, // maximum value
int shift // shift
);
that return a int value,but i need a double value like below.
how to use iSAR() to get a double Value.like this.
thank you.