how to use iSAR() to get the value,can get a example?

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As docs said: https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/isar 

int  iSAR(
   string       symbol,            // symbol
   int          timeframe,         // timeframe
   double       step,              // step
   double       maximum,           // maximum value
   int          shift              // shift

   );

that return a int value,but i need a double value like below.

how to use iSAR() to get a double Value.like this.

Value of iRSA 

thank you. 

MQL4 Documentation
  • docs.mql4.com
MQL4 Documentation
 
scuxia:

As docs said: https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/isar 

int  iSAR(
   string       symbol,            // symbol
   int          timeframe,         // timeframe
   double       step,              // step
   double       maximum,           // maximum value
   int          shift              // shift

   );

that return a int value,but i need a double value like below.

how to use iSAR() to get a double Value.like this.

 

thank you. 

The documentation for iSAR() mistake. iSAR() returns double.
 

In MQL5:

 

Then use CopyBuffer() to read the value out. 

 
luenbo:

In MQL5:

 

Then use CopyBuffer() to read the value out. 

The question was on MQL4, and not on MQL5.
 
Question about mql4/MT4 have to be posted on mql4.com forum. This forum is about MT5/mql5.
 

iSAR is used to define the indicator handle, and as such it must be an integer value !!!

You can then create the indicator buffer, which will actually be a double value !!!

This is how it works in MQL5. I don't know how it works with MQL4, but I think the idea is the same... 

 
scuxia:

As docs said: https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/isar 

int  iSAR(
   string       symbol,            // symbol
   int          timeframe,         // timeframe
   double       step,              // step
   double       maximum,           // maximum value
   int          shift              // shift

   );

that return a int value,but i need a double value like below.

In MQL4 the iSAR() function returns value of double type. The documentation will be fixed.
 
Automated-Trading:
In MQL4 the iSAR() function returns value of double type. The documentation will be fixed.
Thanks!
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