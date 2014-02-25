Hungarian translation error

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Dear Metaquotes,

 

I found a small typo error on my MT5 top menu within the hungarian translation.

The Charts menu point translated to Garfikonok, but the correct hungarian word is Grafikonok.

 

Please swap the "a" and the "r"!

My MT5 is Build 880.

Thanks and regards 

 

Hi waltergibson,

Thanks a lot.

Please, can you write about this issue to ServiceDesk (you may provide just a link to this thread for example)? Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!

 
newdigital:

Hi waltergibson,

Thanks a lot.

Please, can you write about this issue to ServiceDesk (you may provide just a link to this thread for example)? Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!

Hi,

I will do if someone restore the old/last Build 509 of the MT4, the "super" update killed one of my profitable EA... :-(

 

Just joking, no problem, I will do that. I was not sure where should I raise this issue. 

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