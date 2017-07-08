Trendline style and Width (Thickness)

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Hello Every Body ...

Please Help me How Can I Customize My trendline style and thickness in MT5 ...

I wanna Draw a trendline with a specified style But Dash or Dotted Style is Disabled and can not use dotted or dash on this line width (thickness)  ...

I attached a picture for showing my problem ...

Thanks ...

Trendline style and With

 

Das dot and dashdotdot only work on small line width

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Das dot and dashdotdot only work on small line width


Thanks ... I am wondering why there is no tricks for modify trend line style in any thickness !

thanks again and please find a solution ...

 

you can modify the object properties with:

ObjectSetInteger(...

and object properties:

OBJPROP_WIDTH
OBJPROP_STYLE
 
Marco vd Heijden:

you can modify the object properties with:

and object properties:


thanks alot

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