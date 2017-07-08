Trendline style and Width (Thickness)
Das dot and dashdotdot only work on small line width
Marco vd Heijden:
Das dot and dashdotdot only work on small line width
Das dot and dashdotdot only work on small line width
Thanks ... I am wondering why there is no tricks for modify trend line style in any thickness !
thanks again and please find a solution ...
you can modify the object properties with:
ObjectSetInteger(...
and object properties:
OBJPROP_WIDTH OBJPROP_STYLE
Marco vd Heijden:
you can modify the object properties with:
and object properties:
thanks alot
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Hello Every Body ...
Please Help me How Can I Customize My trendline style and thickness in MT5 ...
I wanna Draw a trendline with a specified style But Dash or Dotted Style is Disabled and can not use dotted or dash on this line width (thickness) ...
I attached a picture for showing my problem ...
Thanks ...