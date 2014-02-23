A coder or a programmer can understand fx market better

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  • 58% (29)
  • 42% (21)
Total voters: 50
 
coder != programmer???
 
what is the question, you one makes no sense?   
 
Been a coder does not qualify someone for trading fx knowledge
 
doshur:
coder != programmer???
coder != programmer !!! :)
 
graziani:
coder != programmer !!! :)
coder == programmer . . .  but neither == Software Engineer  
 
RaptorUK:
coder == programmer . . .  but neither == Software Engineer  

colloquially these terms are all the same, so if you don't see a difference between coding and programming, you shouldn't try to differentiate it from anything else.

However, in most books about programming techniques,  there is a clear distinction between coding and programming. ;)

Of course, we can always state that Software Engineer is someone who earns 20K€ more then a Computer Programmer. :)

 
RaptorUK: coder == programmer . . .  but neither == Software Engineer  
And all Software Engineer are not created equal . Aren't these questions fun.
 
RaptorUK:
coder == programmer . . .  but neither == Software Engineer  
but you knew that i will give some comment on this ;)
 

Maybe a reverse engineer could understand fx market better than the coder. Coder take a specification and put this into code, they don't make any thoughts about the specification.

Other people are analysing the market and they will create a way to solve this by code.

 

Sorry your question doen't make sense. You could ask who makes the best EA? Answer, take a look into atumatic trading championship

 
graziani:
but you knew that i will give some comment on this ;)

It's a Forum . . .  it for making comments and having a discussion so I welcome your comments  

 

I make a distinction between a Software Engineer and a coder/programmer/hacker . . . the first analyses the problem and the requirement,  then designs a solution and finally writes code . . . the others write code and then try to figure out why their sub-optimal solution isn't working very well afterwards. 

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