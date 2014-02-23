A coder or a programmer can understand fx market better
coder != programmer???
coder != programmer !!! :)
coder == programmer . . . but neither == Software Engineer
colloquially these terms are all the same, so if you don't see a difference between coding and programming, you shouldn't try to differentiate it from anything else.
However, in most books about programming techniques, there is a clear distinction between coding and programming. ;)
Of course, we can always state that Software Engineer is someone who earns 20K€ more then a Computer Programmer. :)
coder == programmer . . . but neither == Software Engineer
Maybe a reverse engineer could understand fx market better than the coder. Coder take a specification and put this into code, they don't make any thoughts about the specification.
Other people are analysing the market and they will create a way to solve this by code.
Sorry your question doen't make sense. You could ask who makes the best EA? Answer, take a look into atumatic trading championship
but you knew that i will give some comment on this ;)
It's a Forum . . . it for making comments and having a discussion so I welcome your comments
I make a distinction between a Software Engineer and a coder/programmer/hacker . . . the first analyses the problem and the requirement, then designs a solution and finally writes code . . . the others write code and then try to figure out why their sub-optimal solution isn't working very well afterwards.
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