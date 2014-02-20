mql5buy issue

New comment
 

Hey there,

If i want to subscribe to a signal, like this: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/xxxx

I click on "Subscribe".

Next message i get in my browser is:

It mean´s that firefox has no idea how to open the protocol (mql5buy),

anybody got an idea how to handle this problem? Greetings!

 

any idea´s about how to get/use a signal instead?


Greetings!

 
nikoscher:

any idea´s about how to get/use a signal instead?


Greetings!

Please note that you can't talk about any specific signal on this forum.

It's easier to subscribe directly from your MT5 platform, see How to Subscribe to Trading Signals

New comment