mql5buy issue
any idea´s about how to get/use a signal instead?
Greetings!
nikoscher:
Greetings!
any idea´s about how to get/use a signal instead?
Greetings!
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Hey there,
If i want to subscribe to a signal, like this: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/xxxx
I click on "Subscribe".
Next message i get in my browser is:
It mean´s that firefox has no idea how to open the protocol (mql5buy),
anybody got an idea how to handle this problem? Greetings!