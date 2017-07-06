mt5 and the in the exchange execution i m facing very weird problem
When closing/deleting, you ALWAYS need to count down :
for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
Alain Verleyen:
When closing/deleting, you ALWAYS need to count down :
ok thank you i will try and give feed back
Alain Verleyen:
When closing/deleting, you ALWAYS need to count down :
Still Same Issue??
Muhammad Mudasir:
Still Same Issue??
You are trying to close a position twice on a netting account.
Debug your code.
Alain Verleyen:
Debug your code.
You are trying to close a position twice on a netting account.
Debug your code.
ok thanks i will look up the code
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i m using mt5 and the in the exchange execution i m facing very weird problem. can any one see the issue in my code
it make in and out in and out 2 or times to close the position
why the inout one more time ?? does nay one have an idea what i m doing mistake?